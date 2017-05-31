Sandy Springs posts new zoning code draft

An updated draft of Sandy Springs’ new zoning code, with many changes made in response to a May 15 public meeting, is available online at thenext10.org/zoning.

A big change in the “Development Code,” according to the city, is an entire review of the proposed Medical Center and Perimeter Center zoning maps, particularly to have lower maximum building heights. Base heights of 15 stories or more were a point of discussion at the May 15 meeting.

However, dozens of properties received zoning changes in the latest draft. The changes are listed in a specific table along with the draft code.

The city expects to adopt the final version of the Development Code in August. Public comments on the latest draft are due by June 11 via the website or by emailing TheNextTen@sandyspringsga.gov.