Sweetwater brewery to host fundraiser for Livable Buckhead

Sweetwater Brewing Company will host a fundraiser for Livable Buckhead June 7 and even brewed a special beer for the occasion.

The beer, “SustainaBREW”, will only be available during the fundraiser, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the brewery. The brewery is located in the Armour Yards development in Buckhead near the Midtown border.

Sweetwater will donate a portion from every $12 tour pint glass sold, which includes 36 ounces of beer samples and a tour of the facility, to Livable Buckhead, which works to promote sustainability and economic development in the community.

The fundraiser is part of the brewery’s Beneficial Brews program that hosts fundraisers for various local organizations.

The address of the brewery is 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta , Georgia 30324.