Atlanta Gladiators offer free tickets to children who read

Children who read three books between June 1 and Sept. 22 are eligible for a free ticket to an Atlanta Gladiators hockey game in a partnership with Georgia Public Libraries.

The “Hat Trick for Reading” partnership includes 19 metro Atlanta libraries, including those in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

A parent can register their K-12 student on the team’s website once they have checked out and read three books from their local library. On Sept. 29, parents will receive an email with instructions on how to receive their child’s free ticket, which can only be redeemed with the purchase of one adult discounted premium level ticket. Each family can register up to four children.

The Atlanta Gladiators 15th season begins Oct. 20 against the Florida Everblades at 7:35 p.m. The Gladiators play at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.