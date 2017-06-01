Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex leaves one dead

A shooting at a Brookhaven apartment complex June 1 has left one person dead, according to police. No suspects have been apprehended as an investigation continues.

Police responded to the shooting at about 5:45 p.m. at 2910 Clairmont Road, the Avana Uptown Apartments, where a male victim was found shot, said Major Brandon Gurley.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Gurley said police believe the incident started in the hallway on the third floor of the complex and spilled out into the parking garage.

An investigation is ongoing. Gurley said a motive has yet to be determined. Police are interviewing residents to try to determine what happened and seeking surveillance video of area businesses and residents for clues.

In September, two men were arrested at the same Avana Uptown Apartments. The men were charged with burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, theft by receiving stolen firearm, theft by receiving stolen vehicle and obstruction of police officers.