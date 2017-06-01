Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on June 1, 2017.

Dunwoody holding hazardous waste recycling event June 4

The city of Dunwoody is holding a hazardous waste recycling event for city residents only on Sunday, June 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Georgia State University-Dunwoody Campus, 2101 Womack Road.

Pre-registration is required and must be made by Friday, June 2. Email kevin.turner@dunwoodyga.gov and provide  name and address for accurate pre-registration.

Items Accepted

  • Aerosols
  • Adhesives, resins, and epoxies
  • Mercury debris/articles/devices
  • Lawn care products
  • Automotive products
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Photo chemicals
  • Hobby and artist supplies
  • Paints and paint-related products
  • Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals
  • Poisons (rat, rodent, and insect repellents)
  • Pesticides

Items Not Accepted

  • Agricultural wastes
  • Ammunition
  • Bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste
  • Explosives
  • Radioactive materials

Important Additional Information

Disposal is limited to Dunwoody residents only.

To be served, please bring your driver’s license or other proof of residency. Other documents may be accepted at the discretion of on-site city staff.

Acceptance of materials is at the discretion of on-site associates.

Event is rain or shine.

No commercial disposal.

The city reserves the right to charge for materials that appear to exceed customary residential quantities, at the discretion of on-site city staff.

Paint disposal is limited to the equivalent of 20 gallons per household.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*