Dunwoody holding hazardous waste recycling event June 4

Items Accepted

Aerosols

Adhesives, resins, and epoxies

Mercury debris/articles/devices

Lawn care products

Automotive products

Fluorescent bulbs

Pharmaceuticals

Photo chemicals

Hobby and artist supplies

Paints and paint-related products

Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals

Poisons (rat, rodent, and insect repellents)

Pesticides

Items Not Accepted

Agricultural wastes

Ammunition

Bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste

Explosives

Radioactive materials

Important Additional Information

Disposal is limited to Dunwoody residents only.

To be served, please bring your driver’s license or other proof of residency. Other documents may be accepted at the discretion of on-site city staff.

Acceptance of materials is at the discretion of on-site associates.

Event is rain or shine.

No commercial disposal.

The city reserves the right to charge for materials that appear to exceed customary residential quantities, at the discretion of on-site city staff.

Paint disposal is limited to the equivalent of 20 gallons per household.