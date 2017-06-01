Sandy Springs Police seek liquor store robbery suspects

The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking suspects that stole $2,500 of alcohol from Juice Box, a liquor store located at 6300 Powers Ferry Road. The suspects also caused $1,700 of damage to the store’s front doors, according to the police report.

The burglary occurred around 1:45 a.m. on May 8. The suspects, who can be seen in the video below, drove two Hyundai cars.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.