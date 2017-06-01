Summer dips in Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park Pool face delays

A water line break at Murphey Candler Park’s pool on June 1 was the latest in a string of setbacks keeping the pool from opening on a regular schedule since the official start of summer kicked off Memorial Day Weekend.

An approximate 50-year-old concrete water line for the pool broke early June 1, shutting down the pool all day. City spokesperson Burke Brennan said late June 1 the water line had been repaired and the concrete was to set overnight with the expectation the pool would be opening at noon on Friday, June 2.

Brennan said the city’s contractor is not replacing the entire concrete pipe, only the area where it broke.

The water line break followed a chlorine pump malfunction that forced the pool to be closed over Memorial Day Weekend, when the pool was to officially open for the summer. The pool reopened Monday, May 29, but then was closed down again for a short time on May 31 after a child became sick and vomited in the pool and the pool was closed out of an abundance of caution, Brennan said.

All pools have maintenance issues and the city addresses them as they arise, but it was “uncommon” for a string of incidents like these to happen so close together, Brennan said.

Repairs will come out of the Parks & Recreation maintenance budget. Total cost is not yet know, Brennan said.

The city’s two other pools at Lynwood Park and Briarwood Park are open.

Hours for Brookhaven’s pools are: noon-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; noon-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. -6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Activities planned at Brookhaven pools this summer include “Dive-In Movie Nights.” On Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m., swimmers can enjoy the pool at Murphey Candler while watching “Star Wars Rogue 1.” The fun continues with a second “Dive-In Movie Night” on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. at Briarwood Park Pool with a screening of “Secret Life of Pets.”

Canine friends can join in on the fun when the pool season closes with a “Doggy Dip Day” on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Murphey Candler pool.