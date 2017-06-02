Dunwoody hires new Community Development Director

The city of Dunwoody has selected Richard McLeod as the new Community Development Director. McLeod replaces Steve Foote, who took a job in Tennessee.

McLeod comes to Dunwoody after holding senior level community development positions with both the city of Woodstock and the city of Alpharetta.

“Richard’s technical expertise and prodigious knowledge has shaped many successful plans throughout his career,” said City Manager Eric Linton in a city press release. “Richard is passionate and knowledgeable, and I am confident Richard will be a tremendous asset to Dunwoody’s future.”

In his new position, McLeod will help implement the Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by City Council on October 12, 2015 as well as the Perimeter Center Zoning Code draft adopted May 22, 2017.

“I am honored to be chosen to work for such a wonderful city, and I am looking forward to serving Dunwoody and its citizens,” said McLeod said in the press release. “My approach embraces collaborative planning which requires community input, communication, and consistent customer service.”

McLeod earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Geographic Information Sciences, both from Kennesaw State University. He began his career with the city of Woodstock where he worked as a Planner/Downtown Coordinator and eventually took on the role of Director of Community Development. While with the city of Alpharetta, McLeod worked as both the Director of Community Development and as a Senior Planner.

The city of Dunwoody’s Community Development Department is responsible for managing the planning and zoning functions of the city as well as development regulation, code compliance and sustainability programs. The Community Development Director will play a key role in managing development and land use matters and working cooperatively with the City Council, Planning Commission and homeowners and businesses involved in the development process.