Man shot and killed at Buckhead shopping center

A man was shot and killed June 1 around 10:40 p.m. at the Piedmont-Peachtree Crossing Plaza on Piedmont Road.

Zone 2 police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot at the shopping center located at 3330 Piedmont Road, the Atlanta Police Department said. An ambulance took the man to Grady Hospital where he later died, police said.

The shopping center is home to the Kroger commonly known as the Disco Kroger.