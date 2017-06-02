Ossoff picks up endorsements from two councilmembers in Dunwoody, Sandy Springs

Democratic Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff has picked up his first endorsements from city elected officials in the 6th District, with Dunwoody City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch and Sandy Springs Councilmember Andy Bauman voicing support in June 2 statements.

Many other local officials – including the mayors and several councilmembers of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs – have endorsed Republican candidate Karen Handel or attended her campaign rallies.

“Today, I cast my vote for Jon Ossoff in the special election to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by Tom Price,” said Bauman, a political independent, in written statement carefully worded to note he was speaking as a resident, not a councilmember.

“During this long and grueling campaign, Jon has demonstrated the necessary character and temperament for the job,” Bauman said in the statement. “His opponent, by contrast, has a long-established track record of outdated and backwards thinking on many of the very important values issues of our time.”

Deutsch attended an Ossoff rally featuring U.S. Rep. John Lewis held June 2 near the North Fulton Government Service Center, an early voting site in Sandy Springs.

“I’m here to support Jon Ossoff because my priorities are health care and the economy,” said Deutsch, who declined to state her political affiliation. “I think Jon Ossoff will be the better congressperson. He will be a very effective congressperson because he’s worked on Capitol Hill and shares many of the same priorities of the residents of the 6th District.”

Bauman described an era where Americans are “a divided nation, a divided Congressional District, and for that matter, even divided among family and friends” and said that President Trump was a factor in his decision to vote for Ossoff.

“I believe that Mr. Trump’s decorum, instability and callous disregard for the truth make him unfit and unworthy of the most important job in the world,” Bauman said.

Chamblee City Councilmember Brian Mock has spoken in favor of Ossoff in social media posts as well.

Brookhaven Mayor Jon Ernst, a Democrat, said June 2 he is not endorsing a candidate in the race.

Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal and Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul attended a local Handel rally featuring U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan last month. Among the local councilmembers publicly supporting Handel are Dunwoody’s Terry Nall, Doug Thompson and Pam Tallmadge; Brookhaven’s Joe Gebbia and Bates Mattison; and Sandy Springs’ Chris Burnett, Ken Dishmen and Gabriel Sterling.

Handel and Ossoff are vying in a June 20 runoff election for the 6th Congressional District seat formerly held by Republican Tom Price.

