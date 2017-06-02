Wieuca / Phipps roundabout public meeting set for June 7

A community meeting on the proposed Wieuca Road and Phipps Boulevard roundabout will be held June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wieuca Road Baptist Church.

There will be a brief presentation and time for questions. Comments from the April 19 meeting, which was an open house with no presentation, will be shared at this meeting. The final design of roundabout has not yet been determined.

The project is a partnership between the Buckhead Community Improvement District and the Renew Atlanta initiative, a $250 million program to improve the city’s infrastructure.

The information packet from the last public meeting can be viewed on the Renew Atlanta website.

The Wieuca Road Baptist Church is located at 3626 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326.