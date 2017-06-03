Company seeks $98K in incentives for Dunwoody-to-Sandy Springs move

Cotiviti, a healthcare payment processing company, is seeking $98,000 in incentives for a possible move from Dunwoody to Sandy Springs.

The incentive package is up for Sandy Springs City Council considering at its June 6 meeting. The package includes waiving $35,000 in building permit fees and a three-year waiver of business occupational taxes projected to be $21,000 a year.

Cotiviti is currently based on Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center Place and is considering a spot in Sandy Springs’ One Glenlake Parkway building, near the headquarters of UPS and, soon, Mercedes-Benz USA. The move would be only a little more than a mile.

According to a Sandy Springs city staff memo, Cotiviti currently employs 340 people in the Dunwoody location and is expected to increase that to 450 to 500 employees in Sandy Springs, with average salaries over $100,000. The company would have a 10-year lease and would make $5.25 million in capital investments to build out the new offices.