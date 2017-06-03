Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on June 3, 2017.

Two injured in Brookhaven apartment fire

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Buford Highway apartment complex on June 3.

A fire at the Brookstone Apartments in Brookhaven injured two. (Brookhaven Police Department)

Fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex. (DeKalb Fire and Rescue)


DeKalb Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Brookstone Gardens apartments in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. DeKalb Fire reported two people were injured in the blaze and hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*