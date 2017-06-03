Two injured in Brookhaven apartment fire

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Buford Highway apartment complex on June 3.

.DCFR photos obtained of fire at Brookstone Apartments in Brookhaven, Ga. itsindekalb… https://t.co/3BpOVw6itO — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) June 3, 2017



DeKalb Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Brookstone Gardens apartments in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. DeKalb Fire reported two people were injured in the blaze and hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing.

