Wolf Blitzer to speak at Buckhead synagogue

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will give a lecture on June 11 at 7 p.m. at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Buckhead. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

The event is the 29th installment of the synagogue’s annual lecture series, the Fran Eizenstat and

Eizenstat Family Annual Lecture, which began in 1988 with a lecture from Holocaust survivor and “Night” author Elie Wiesel, according to the synagogue’s website.

Blitzer is CNN’s lead political anchor and the anchor of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”.

Previous speakers have included former Vice President Joe Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Last year’s speaker was businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The synagogue is located at 600 Peachtree Battle Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30327. For questions, contact acohen@aasynagogue.org or 404-603-5754.