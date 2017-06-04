12-story hotel proposed on Perimeter Center East

Plans to build a 12-story hotel at 84 Perimeter Center East are being revived after nearly a decade.

Atlanta-based developer Branch Properties representatives attended the June 4 Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting discuss their proposed plans, first made in 2008, to build a hotel at the currently vacant bank building that is across the street from Perimeter Mall and and adjacent to the Exxon gas station on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The current hotel proposal has the new building at 200 rooms and 12 stories, including a two-story parking deck. Also part of the proposed development is approximately 50,000-square-feet of commercial space divided between two two-story buildings.

In 2008, before the city of Dunwoody was formed, the developers met with the DHA and got is endorsement to build a 12-story, 232-room hotel along with a 70,000 square-foot fitness center. DHA President Robert Wittenstein said at the time, the DHA went before DeKalb County to endorse the planned project and the developers got the commercial rezoning needed from the county.

The hotel concept remains essentially the same as it did in 2008, but rather than the 70,000-square-foot fitness center, the developer wants to build a mixed-use development with commercial and retail, according to Laurel David of the Galloway Law Group, attorney for Branch Properties.

Entrances to the hotel and retail/commercial buildings would be off Perimeter Center East, according to an early concept plan showed to DHA members.

A commercial building with its front facing Ashford-Dunwoody Road would likely house a restaurant, David said. A second, smaller building attached to the hotel could possibly include a restaurant with rooftop seating, she said.

Jack Haylett, senior vice president of Branch Properties, said his company has received a great deal of interest from hotels wanting to locate at the site including hotels not currently in the area.

“We are in negotiations with a couple … but we can’t name them yet,” Haylett said. “We have had a lot of interest.”

No applications for the proposed development have been submitted to the city, David said, but a rezoning will be needed for the proposed restaurant/retail space.

A traffic study will be conducted to address concerns on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, she said.

Wittenstein said the original DHA agreement with the developer will likely remain in place but that if members agree with its final site plan for the property, an addendum to the agreement can be made.

Below, David shows early renderings of the proposed hotel and commercial/restaurant development at 84 Perimeter Center East.