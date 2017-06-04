PATH400 trail’s ‘missing link’ may get design

Buckhead’s PATH400 trail extension into Sandy Springs may take a big step forward at the June 6 Sandy Springs City Council meeting, where a $416,000 design contract is on the agenda.

After a December 2016 request for proposals, the city staff is recommending a design contract award to Heath & Lineback Engineers for the “missing link” of the trail, which is planned to run into Perimeter Center and possibly northward along Ga. 400.

The multiuse trail currently has a main section running between Lenox and Old Ivy Roads, with other segments built or in construction or planning stages. The Sandy Springs section up for design would run from Lordians Drive to around the Glenridge Connector. In turn, that section would connect with another section, already planned as part of the state’s reconstruction of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange, to run along Peachtree-Dunwoody Road beneath 285.