Photos: Brookhaven begins ‘record-setting’ $4.7 million paving contract

The city of Brookhaven kicked off a $4.7 million “record-setting” paving contract with C.W. Matthews on June 2 at Woodsdale Road with Mayor John Ernst, his sons and Councilmember Bates Mattison.

More than 10 miles are expected to be paved this year throughout the city. They are: