Atlanta’s free summer food program for children begins

Atlanta’s free summer food program began June 5 and will serve children and teens in Buckhead at the Peachtree Hills Park Center of Hope through July 28.

The program will serve 245,075 free meals to underserved children and teens during the summer months while schools are closed. It is done through a partnership between the city of Atlanta’s Office of Human Services, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning.

The Peachtree Hills Park Center of Hope is located at 308 Peachtree Hills and can be contacted by calling 404-237-2756. For more information on the summer food program, call 405-546-3069.