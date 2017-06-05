Reporter Newspapers wins 12 Georgia Press Association awards

Reporter Newspapers won 12 awards, including three first-place honors in its division, in the Georgia Press Association’s 2017 Better Newspaper Contest, whose winners were announced June 3.

The Reporters’ first-place honors included: Lifestyle/Feature Column to Robin Conte’s “Robin’s Nest,” which also won two other awards; Business Writing to Managing Editor John Ruch’s work in the monthly Perimeter Business section; and Page One design, which got a fresh look last year at the hands of Creative Director Rico Figliolini.

The Reporters also won awards for its local and hard news coverage; news photography; Education Guide special issue; religion writing; website; and “general excellence.”

The awards honored work that appeared in the Reporters’ Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs newspapers. Work by Editor-at-Large Joe Earle, staff writer Dyana Bagby, and photographer Phil Mosier was part of the award-winning entries.

The GPA is a 131-year-old organization of Georgia newspapers. Its Better Newspaper Contest is statewide and this year was judged by members of the Alabama Press Association. Entries are judged in seven divisions based on the newspapers’ circulation. The Reporters were judged in the division that includes all weekly newspapers with a circulation over 15,000 and all of the GPA’s “associate media members.”

The full list of the Reporter Newspapers’ awards:

General Excellence: Third Place

Local News Coverage: Third Place (Staff)

Hard News Writing: Second Place (John Ruch)

Business Writing: First Place (John Ruch)

Religion Writing: Third Place (Staff)

News Photograph: Second Place (Phil Mosier)

Special Issues: Second Place (Fall 2016 Education Guide)

Lifestyle/Feature Column: First Place (Robin Conte)

Humorous Column: Second Place (Robin Conte)

Serious Column: Third Place (Robin Conte)

Page One: First Place

Newspaper Website: Third Place