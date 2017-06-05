Sandy Springs opens Windsor Parkway pedestrian bridge

Sandy Springs residents and officials cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian bridge over Nancy Creek along Windsor Parkway on June 5.

The bridge is part of a $384,000 pedestrian accessibility improvement project, also including sidewalk installation, around Windsor Parkway and Northland Drive. The bridge and sidewalks eventually will serve a new park, called Windsor Meadows, planned for vacant lots at that intersection.