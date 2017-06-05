Sandy Springs opens Windsor Parkway pedestrian bridge
Sandy Springs residents and officials cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian bridge over Nancy Creek along Windsor Parkway on June 5.
The bridge is part of a $384,000 pedestrian accessibility improvement project, also including sidewalk installation, around Windsor Parkway and Northland Drive. The bridge and sidewalks eventually will serve a new park, called Windsor Meadows, planned for vacant lots at that intersection.
Visitors spend a moment on the bridge before the June 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Phil Mosier)
Working the scissors for the bridge’s ribbon-cutting were, from left, City Councilmembers John Paulson and Gabriel Sterling; Mayor Rusty Paul; and Councilmember Tibby DeJulio. Among those attending were, from left, former Sandy Springs Conservancy Executive Director Linda Bain and High Point Civic Association members Chris Laird and Bill Gannon. (City of Sandy Springs)
The new pedestrian bridge open for walking. (Phil Mosier)
Leading the first walk across the new bridge were, from left, Riley Buehner, 13, Allie Sopher, 9, and Hoagie Sopher, 11. (Phil Mosier)