Brookhaven offering free swim days this weekend at Murphey Candler Park pool

Swimmers can enjoy the Murphey Candler Park pool free of charge this weekend when the Brookhaven Parks & Recreation Department offers Free Swim Days on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, according to a press release.



“We want everyone to come out and see what our pool has to offer,” said Parks & Recreation Director Brian Borden. “We also want to thank our patrons for their patience and understanding when we had to close the pool for a couple of days due to a water main break and a leak.”

An approximate 50-year-old concrete water line for the pool broke early June 1, shutting down the pool all day. The pool was able to open at noon on June 2.

The water line break followed a chlorine pump malfunction that forced the pool to be closed over Memorial Day Weekend, when the pool was to officially open for the summer. The pool reopened Monday, May 29, but then was closed down again for a short time on May 31 after a child became sick and vomited in the pool.

Murphey Candler pool will be open Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

This year visitors to the pool will enjoy some new features, including shade structures and a mushroom spray feature. Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive, and the pool is located on Candler Lake West NE.

For more information on pool fees, season passes, hours and additional locations, visit http://www.brookhavenga.gov/city-departments/parks-recreation/aquatics.