Church’s Chicken faces harassment lawsuit at Sandy Springs HQ

Church’s Chicken is facing a federal discrimination complaint and a lawsuit for alleged sexual harassment by an executive at its Sandy Springs headquarters. The woman making the complaint is represented by attorney Tamara Holder, a former Fox News contributor who was recently in the news for the settlement of her own sexual assault complaint there.

“Sexual harassment at the hands of top corporate executives must come to an end,” Holder said in an email about the Church’s complaint. “From major news networks to Uber to major record labels, women are finally standing up and speaking out against the abuse and the people who are complicit in allowing it to occur. No woman should feel she is going to be raped at work. No woman should be afraid to report because these men have all of the power. My client is steadfast in seeking a resolution and ending the culture of abuse at Church’s Chicken.”

Church’s Chicken, which is based at 980 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs, did not immediately respond to a comment request.

According to a press release, a 24-year-old woman was “subjected to incessant harassment by a senior-level male executive” for five months. Neither the woman nor the executive are named.

“Rather than refer to her by name, he called her ‘honey’ and ‘sweetie,’” the press release says. “Additionally, the married father would touch her and suggest they ‘go to Vegas to get into trouble.’ The woman inquired about his behavior, and her colleagues made it clear they were complicit in his behavior, saying things like, ‘That’s just the way he is.’”

The employee filed a formal discrimination complaint last week with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to Holder. She declined to provide a copy of the complaint, citing ongoing interviewing of witnesses.

Holder said the lawsuit is nearly ready for filing as well.