Dunwoody City Council approves ‘BYOB’ ordinance

The Dunwoody City Council voted unanimously May 22 to approve an ordinance amending the city’s alcohol code to allow “bring your own” alcoholic beverages at certain retail establishments and to create a limited on-premises consumption alcohol license for certain businesses wanting to allow clients and customers to BYOB.

The amended code allows such businesses that do not have restaurants or bars to let customers to bring their own wine or beer to the business locations.

The amendment creates a new limited pouring license.

The new BYOB license would require a business applicant to pay a fee that would allow that allow clients or customers to bring their own bottle wine to a business and pour themselves a glass.

The business owner is not allowed to stock booze or serve alcohol, according to the amendment. The specific kinds of businesses are not defined in the amendment but city staff explained businesses that would qualify for this kind of license include painting classes, pottery classes or cooking classes.