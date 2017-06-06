Walking tour of Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody planned for June 9

Dunwoody City Councilmember Doug Thompson will be leading a walking tour of Winters Chapel Road on Friday, June 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Walmart at 5025 Winters Chapel Road.

Mayor Denis Shortal and other City Council members as well as city staff are expected to participate. The walk is open to the public.

“The tour is for all council, staff, concerned citizens and businesses to evaluate and strategize what improvements are needed on Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard access road,” Thompson said. “Winters Chapel Road is an area in Dunwoody that arguably is in most need of improvements and in my opinion gets the least amount of funding.”

Below, Winters Chapel Road between Walmart and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.