Brookhaven hires bilingual ‘Public Engagement Specialist’

As part of its efforts to improve transparency and increase outreach to residents, the city of Brookhaven has hired Claudia Colichon as Public Engagement Specialist, a new role for the city, according to a press release.

Colichon’s responsibilities include engaging community groups and homeowner associations at a grassroots level and to provide outreach to the underserved Hispanic community in Brookhaven.

“I am pleased to welcome Claudia to the city of Brookhaven’s Communications Department,” said Director of Communications Burke Brennan in the press release. “Our goal is to reach as many residents as possible, and Claudia will help achieve that.”

Census data from 2015 reports Brookhaven’s population is approximately 51,000 residents; of that total, 12,600 — or about 25 percent — are Hispanic or Latino.

In 2013, the city hired its first bilingual police officers. Last year, the city’s police department launched its Hispanic Citizen’s Police Academy. The academy followed the city’s hiring of two new police officers in 2015

Colichon previously served as Community Outreach Specialist for the city of Chamblee and as a Bilingual Patient Access Representative for Grady Health Systems.

“I’m excited to begin establishing and strengthening collaboration among Brookhaven’s communities and local organizations,” said Colichon in the press release. “I truly believe that great things can be accomplished when we all work together.”

The city of Brookhaven Communications Department answers media inquiries and produces press releases, provides a weekly e-newsletter to residents and community groups, distributes a quarterly print newsletter and manages the city’s website.