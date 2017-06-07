Fulton Commissioner Morris to hold June 19 town hall on property assessments

Unexpected boosts in Fulton County property assessments reaching up to 50 percent have sparked outrage among residents and confusion among city, county and state officials.

While exact causes and mitigations are being hashed out, Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris has scheduled a town hall meeting to lay out the known facts and hear public concerns.

The town hall is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Road N.W., in Buckhead near the Sandy Springs border.