Inaugural ‘Family Fitness Day’ set for June 10 at Dunwoody’s Pernoshal Park

The city of Dunwoody will be hosting its inaugural ‘Family Fitness Day’ on Saturday, June 10 at Dunwoody’s Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road. The city is following the National Recreation and Park Association calendar that celebrates Family Fitness Day on the second Saturday in June and recommends that all families “get out” to their local parks and “get healthy,” according to a press release.

Lineup of events:

Kick off the day with a 1k/Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. and a 5k run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. Race packet pickup will be at the park on the morning of the event. Visit Active.com for more details.

Post-run festival and family activities, including free workout classes and clinics, a ‘Kids Korner,’ giveaways, and food trucks.

Local vendors include UFC Gym, CycleBar Dunwoody, Emory, Dunwoody Convention + Visitors Bureau, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta; King of Pops, Happy Belly and Nectar food trucks will also be at the event.

The Dunwoody Nature Center will be hosting a nature hike. Sign-up for the hike through this link.

To sign-up for an activity follow this link. For more information visit the event page at dunwoodyga.gov or contact Rachel Waldron at rachel.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov