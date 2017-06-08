Brookhaven to begin Osborne Road storm drainage improvements June 12

The city of Brookhaven will begin a storm drainage improvement project on Osborne Road beginning June 12 and lasting through the end of August, weather permitting, according to a press release.

During this period, northbound traffic on Osborne Road from Peachtree Road will be routed to Hermance Drive to Windsor Parkway during active construction, generally between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound lanes will remain open.

Due to the possibility of traffic delays in both directions, the city recommends that motorists avoid Osborne Road if possible and seek alternate routes.

Brookhaven City Council approved May 8 a $343,529 contract with Blount Construction for the first phase of the Osborne Road drainage project.

The purpose of the project is to relieve street drainage issues along Osborne Road from Grove Street to Kendrick Drive, according to a city memo.

Increased development on Peachtree Road and rebuilds of single-family homes along the Osborne Road corridor have contributed to the degradation of the property leading to serious flooding issues in the area, according to the memo.

Funding for this project will come out of the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund.

For more information, view the improvement project plan here: http://www.brookhavenga.gov/home/showdocument?id=6848.