Dunwoody sets public hearings to establish ad valorem tax rates

The city of Dunwoody will hold three public hearings to receive comment from taxpayers on aspects of the recent revaluation of real property tax assessments. The public is invited to attend information meetings at Dunwoody City Hall located at 41 Perimeter Center East Dunwoody, Ga. 30346 on:

· Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m.

· Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

The City Council will have a third and final public hearing followed by a vote on a tax rate for FY 2017 at a Special Called Meeting at City Hall on June 19 at 8 a.m.