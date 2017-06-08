Fire-displaced music business to reopen in new Dunwoody location

One of two music-related businesses displaced from Dunwoody Village by an April 2 fire will return to the area by next month in a different location.

The fire at the 5509 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road shopping center damaged the New School of Music, a music lesson and instrument business, and The Music Class, which teaches music and movement to young children.

Both businesses are temporarily located at Temple Emanu-El at 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs near the Dunwoody border.

The Music Class has announced that it will reopen in central Dunwoody by July 8, but in a different location: the Dunwoody Plaza shopping center at 1404 Dunwoody Village Parkway. The new location will add family yoga classes and a family chorus to its offerings, said TMC’s Emily Prentice.

Meanwhile, the New School of Music hopes to return to Dunwoody Village by August, according to manager Jeremy Fuschetto.