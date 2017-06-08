Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on June 8, 2017.

Fire-displaced music business to reopen in new Dunwoody location

One of two music-related businesses displaced from Dunwoody Village by an April 2 fire will return to the area by next month in a different location.

The fire at the 5509 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road shopping center damaged the New School of Music, a music lesson and instrument business, and The Music Class, which teaches music and movement to young children.

The fire-damaged former home of The Music Class and the New School of Music in Dunwoody Village in May. (John Ruch)

Both businesses are temporarily located at Temple Emanu-El at 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs near the Dunwoody border.

The Music Class has announced that it will reopen in central Dunwoody by July 8, but in a different location: the Dunwoody Plaza shopping center at 1404 Dunwoody Village Parkway. The new location will add family yoga classes and a family chorus to its offerings, said TMC’s Emily Prentice.

Meanwhile, the New School of Music hopes to return to Dunwoody Village by August, according to manager Jeremy Fuschetto.

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*