Moratorium placed on Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park house teardowns

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on June 5 to impose a six-month moratorium on demolition and construction of single-family homes in Tuxedo Park.

The moratorium is aimed at protecting the neighborhood while the Atlanta Zoning Code can be amended to govern building size and preservation of trees in Tuxedo Park.

The moratorium comes after the construction of a Tuxedo Park mansion was halted on May 16. Residents argued the mansion was too large for their neighborhood and objected to the number of trees cut down to make way for the house. A smaller, historic home was demolished to make way for the mansion.

Tuxedo Park is also where a historic mansion designed by Philip Shutze, who also helped design the Atlanta History Center’s Swan House, was controversially demolished last year for a new house.

The moratorium prevents the Department of City Planning from issuing any permits to demolish and construct homes in the neighborhood without the plans being vetted first.

The ordinance instructs city planning officials to direct anyone seeking a permit to build and tear down homes in Tuxedo Park to the director of the Office of Zoning and Development. The property owner must send plans to that office, and the director will determine if the house is an appropriate size for the neighborhood, which is near Chastain Park.

To be considered compatible to the neighborhood, the proposed house will have to be no taller or larger than any house on the block.

Tuxedo Park’s boundaries are Northside Drive, West Paces Ferry Road, Habersham Road and Powers Ferry Road.

The ordinance was sponsored by Councilmembers Andre Dickens, Mary Norwood and Michael Julian Bond.