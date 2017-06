Sandy Springs Police charge woman with stealing from animal shelter

A Peachtree City woman is facing a felony forgery charge after police say she stole $4,800 from an animal shelter’s account at a Sandy Springs bank.

Amy Ervin, 38, is charged with making the fraudulent withdrawal from the account of PAWS Atlanta, a shelter based in Decatur. Ervin is accused of making the withdrawal from a SunTrust Bank branch at 5550 Northside Drive.

Ervin is being held in the Gwinnett County jail on unrelated charges, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.