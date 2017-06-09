Brookhaven Police name, seek suspect in murder case

Brookhaven Police have named a suspect in a June 1 killing and are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Edward Tavarez, 24, of Norcross is wanted on warrants of felony murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of Travis E. Ridley, 26, at the Avana Uptown apartments, 2910 Clairmont Road.

Tavarez is described at 5-feet-9-inches tall and 200 pounds. Police are also seeking a car allegedly involved in the shooting, which is described as a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E350 four-door sedan, white in color, with license plate number REE3348.

Anyone with information about Tavarez or the vehicle are asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or crimestoppersatlanta.org.