Sandy Springs Lantern Parade returns Saturday night

The Sandy Springs Lantern Parade returns to Morgan Falls Road for its second year on the night of Saturday, June 10.

The free parade will start at Steel Canyon Golf Club and end at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, where paddlers will place paper lanterns into the Chattahoochee River. Residents are welcome to watch the parade or join in, walking with or without lanterns.

The parade begins at 9 p.m., and those wishing to walk in it should arrive by 8 p.m. Free parking is available at City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, and the office building at 600 Morgan Falls Road; while $5 parking include a shuttle to Steel Canyon is available at North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Road (driveway on Morgan Falls Road).

For more information, see Sandy Springs Hospitality & Tourism’s Lantern Parade page here.