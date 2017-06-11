A new piece of public art comes to Dunwoody

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists going past the State Farm office tower on Perimeter Center Parkway have probably noticed an abstract sculpture in front of the glass building.

Tracey Hatcher, project manager for Design and Construction with KDC Real Estate Development and Investments, said the piece was commissioned last year by the company for the regional State Farm hub. The second phase of the massive project is underway.

The piece, made from painted and coiled steel pipe, is titled “Hula Hoop.” The artist is John Clement of Brooklyn, N.Y.