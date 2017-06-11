Senior assisted living facility approved for Buford Highway

City Council voted May 23 to approve developer Green Implementation Group’s request to build a 79-unit senior assisted living facility at 3523 Buford Highway.

The facility, to be named the Orchard at Brookhaven, will be like the developer’s other assisted living facility, the Orchard at Tucker.

The developer’s plans to build an access road to the facility from Afton Lane became a point of contention with residents in the 22 homes of the Peachtree Village subdivision along Afton Lane and Folkstone Road. The City Council eventually agreed to allow one curb cut on Afton Lane to be used by emergency vehicles and service trucks. Signage will be posted along Afton Lane to restrict service vehicles using the access road from Afton Lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. only.