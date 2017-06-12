APD to host ceremony at renovated Lenox Square precinct June 14

The Atlanta Police Department will host a ceremony to celebrate the completed renovations at the Lenox Square Mall precinct June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Before the official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m., Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell and APD Zone 2 Commander Major Shaw will speak on how the precinct has improved crime statistics in the area. Deputy Chief Darryl Tolleson will also speak briefly.

The public is invited to take a tour of the facilities, see some of the equipment police use and meet local officers.

The renovations to the precinct that opened in 2003 include a new biometric lock system, a workstation for officers and improved lighting, according to a press release.