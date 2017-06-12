Brookhaven to hold zoning rewrite meeting June 22

The first public meeting on the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way N.E.

The Zoning Ordinance Rewrite addresses future zoning standards citywide, and is the next step in a process that began with the adoptions of the Comprehensive Plan in 2014 and the Character Area Study in January.

In a separate but related matter, the next Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District Update public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m., at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, at 3110 Ashford-Dunwoody Road N.E. In contrast to the citywide Zoning Ordinance Rewrite meetings, the Peachtree Overlay Update meeting will focus primarily on the commercial corridor through the center of Brookhaven and within the boundaries of the existing overlay district.

“Most of Brookhaven’s existing zoning regulations are based upon old DeKalb County codes inherited when the city was incorporated,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a press release. “With several major, citizen-driven planning initiatives now complete, a new zoning code will help implement the key goals and policies from these plans.”

Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin added, “Public input ensures we promote and preserve all of the qualities that are uniquely Brookhaven in the years to come. These meetings are opportunities for residents and stakeholders to share their priorities and create zoning codes to support that vision.”