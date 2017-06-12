Dunwoody City Council approves traffic calming funding

The Dunwoody City Council voted unanimously June 12 to approve $200,000 of funding for traffic calming measures on North Peachtree Road between Davantry Drive and Mount Vernon Road.

The traffic calming measures will include seven medians that will split traffic lanes and a traffic circle at Saffron Drive.

The $200,000 in funding exceeds the city’s 2017 traffic calming budget of $187,000. Mindy Sanders, the city’s capital projects manager, expects the project to come in under budget, however, and said there aren’t any other planned traffic calming projects for this year.

Construction will begin later this summer and will last around 40 days, according to budget documents.

The medians are planned to be vegetated, and Sanders said the plants will be tended by residents in neighborhoods surrounding the traffic calming efforts. Neighbors said at public input meetings that they will take on the responsibility of maintaining the plants, Sanders said.