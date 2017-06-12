Dunwoody Police change method for special patrol requests

The Dunwoody Police Department has launched a new online program for requesting extra patrols, traffic enforcement and residential checks for people on vacation.

The program is available on the department’s website at http://p2c.dunwoodyga.gov/p2c/SecurityRegistration_Disclaimer.aspx.

Unlike the previous system, the new program enters the requests directly into the police dispatch system. That create a “more efficient and streamlined process,” according to a department press release.

The new program went into effect on June 9. Requests made before that time were transferred into the new program and do not need to be entered again.