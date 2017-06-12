Property assessment town hall to be held in Buckhead June 14

Fulton County taxpayers will have a chance to ask questions and receive an update on property tax assessments at a June 14 town hall. Fulton County Chairman John Eaves and Chief Appraiser Dwight Robinson will host the meeting at the Buckhead Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

Unexpected increases in property tax assessments have led to anger and confusion among property owners countywide. Taxpayers have until July 10 to appeal their appraisal.

The meeting is open to the general public and will be held at the Buckhead Library located at 269 Buckhead Ave N.E.