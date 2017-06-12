Sandy Springs Library renovation meeting to be held June 14

The Sandy Springs Branch Library’s long-planned renovation will be the subject of a community input meeting on Wednesday, June 14. The meeting will run 6-7:30 p.m. at the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E.

Sandy Springs is among seven branch libraries getting renovations in the second phase of an Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System capital improvement program approved in 2008. The library system has not announced the scope of the Sandy Springs renovation or revealed any designs. Last fall, Mayor Rusty Paul said that in meetings with county officials, they indicated it would be relatively minor upgrades to the existing building.

The June 14 meeting will include a presentation from officials from Hogan Construction Group and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, along with library staff, according to a press release.

Other branch libraries undergoing renovation in this phase include Dogwood, Kirkwood, Roswell, Southwest, Washington Park and West End.