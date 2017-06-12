Spirit of Sandy Springs award announced

Trisha Thompson Fox was named the honoree of the 2017 “Spirit of Sandy Springs” award from the Sandy Springs Society last month.

Thompson Fox is president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods and co-founder of Friends of Lost Corner, which helped to create the city park of that name. She will split the $1,000 donation that goes with the honor between the two organizations.

“I could never have done this alone and have only gratitude toward my friends [the late Mayor] Eva Galambos, Graddie Tucker and, now, Ronda Smith for their SSCN support,” Thompson Fox said. “Cheryl Barlow well deserves half the credit for everything she’s done to make Lost Corner a success.”