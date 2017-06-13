13 more arrests made in Dunwoody alleged prostitution operations

The Dunwoody Police Department announced June 13 it has made 13 additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into two commercial sex organizations that were busted up in January.

Investigators have arrested the following individuals, all from Georgia, and charged them with pandering, a misdemeanor, and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a felony:

Robert Blalock (Winder)

Scott Friedman (Atlanta)

Jin Huang (Norcross)

Matthew Key (Cumming)

Eugene Koh (Suwanee)

Michael Krokey (Athens)

Michael Maloney (Roswell)

Jason Norris (Ball Ground)

Todd Pearson (Smyrna)

Andrew Portman (Marietta)

Richard Ross (Atlanta)

Victor Serrano (Duluth)

David Wang (Cumming)

Clifton Moncrief of Macon is not yet in custody, according to a press release. Investigators have identified “numerous”other individuals involved in the criminal organization and additional arrests are forthcoming, the press release states.

More than 50 people, including a Gwinnett County prosecutor, were initially charged in the busts of alleged escort services operating from two apartment complexes. One of the services, police allege, operated across the street from City Hall and police headquarters. In April, another four people were charged in connection to the January bust.

Last year, the Dunwoody Police Department received an anonymous tip from a concerned resident about a escort club based in Dunwoody. This tip led to a months-long investigation, which resulted in the identification of two organizations, Atlanta Gold Club Escorts and Lipstick and Shoes Escorts.

The following agencies assisted with the investigation, according to a press release: Atlanta Police Department’s APEX Unit, Cobb County Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

People who suspect someone is being forced into sexual servitude or participating in prostitution activities in Dunwoody are asked to call the DPD at 678-382-6908 or anonymous tips may be submitted via the “submit a crime tip” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com, or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message.