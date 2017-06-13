Interim DeKalb sheriff named to replace Jeff Mann during suspension

DeKalb Superior Court Chief Judge Courtney Johnson has appointed Captain Ruth Stringer, a 27-year veteran of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, to fill the post of DeKalb County Sheriff during the period in which elected Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann undergoes a 40-day suspension imposed on June 12 by Gov. Nathan Deal, according to a press release.

“I am pleased to be able to serve in this capacity,” said Interim Sheriff Stringer in the release. “With the support of my more than 800 dedicated colleagues at the sheriff’s office, I will continue our commitment to the safety and security of the communities we serve and to performing at a level of excellence in all that we do.”

Interim Sheriff Stringer, a DeKalb County resident, began her career with the agency on June 9, 1990 as a Detention Officer in the DeKalb County Jail and has been promoted to increasing positions of responsibility in various divisions, achieving the rank of Deputy Sheriff Captain in the Training, Background and Recruitment Division in 2010, according to a press release.

In September 2009, then Lieutenant Stringer received the DeKalb Sheriff’s Medal of Valor and she was named Officer of the Year by the DeKalb Bar Association for actions she took while off-duty that resulted in saving a young girl from being assaulted in Stone Mountain Park.

Interim Sheriff Stringer was sworn in and began her new assignment June 13.

Mann was arrested by Atlanta Police after allegedly exposing himself at night in Piedmont Park and running from a police officer. Mann has said he is innocent.

Mann recently completed his own, self-imposed suspension, May 27 through June 4, for “conduct unbecoming” his office, while saying that self-punishment does not imply guilt.

Deal convened a commission on May 11 to investigate Mann’s arrest, consisting of state Attorney General Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. Mann opposed the investigation.

State law allows the governor to suspend a sheriff for up to 90 days with the recommendation of a commission. The law includes a provision for extending the suspension and ordering the Attorney General to begin a process of removing the sheriff from office, if evidence warrants it.