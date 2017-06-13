Playing piano in Brookhaven’s Ashford Park

A dragon-decorated piano was installed at Brookhaven’s Ashford Park on June 4 as part of the nonprofit Play Me Again Pianos’ mission to install 88 of the instruments in metro Atlanta’s public spaces. The Brookhaven piano, dubbed “Aragon,” is a permanent addition to the park and will be replaced when it wears out. Ashford Park is located at 2980 Redding Road. Photos by Phil Mosier.