Playing piano in Brookhaven’s Ashford Park
A dragon-decorated piano was installed at Brookhaven’s Ashford Park on June 4 as part of the nonprofit Play Me Again Pianos’ mission to install 88 of the instruments in metro Atlanta’s public spaces. The Brookhaven piano, dubbed “Aragon,” is a permanent addition to the park and will be replaced when it wears out. Ashford Park is located at 2980 Redding Road. Photos by Phil Mosier.
-
-
Nico Brett, the son of Play Me Again Pianos founders Kelly and Jason Brett, tries out the new instrument at Brookhaven’s Ashford Park on June 4. He played Vince Guaraldi’s “Linus and Lucy,” a well-known tune from the “Peanuts” cartoon programs.
-
-
Nico Brett is all smiles at the piano’s debut.
-
-
Cutting the ribbon on the new piano were, from left, Don and Camilla Tomberlin of Sandy Springs, who donated the instrument; Play Me Again Pianos co-founder Jason Brett; Sher Taylor, an art teacher at Midtown International School; Doug Smith, the artist who painted the piano and also teaches at Midtown International; and City Councilmember Bates Mattison.