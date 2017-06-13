Sandy Springs traffic signal contractor backs out, boosts cost

The winning bidder for the city’s traffic signal maintenance contract backed out, and the city will spend about $115,000 more to go with the second-place bidder.

Aegis ITS backed out of its $692,500 winning bid for fiscal year 2018, Assistant City Manager Bryant Poole said at the June 6 City Council meeting. Instead, the city will award the contract to GTG for about $808,000.

The traffic signal deal is among several maintenance contracts the city recently put out to bid for an overall reduction in cost. But with the more expensive traffic signal bid, that cost reduction drops from about 9.75 percent to about 7.75 percent.